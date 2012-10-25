FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German regulator recalls some Novartis flu vaccines
#Health News
October 25, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

German regulator recalls some Novartis flu vaccines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s vaccination agency said on Thursday that some anti-influenza vaccines produced by Novartis should not be used and that the Swiss drugmaker had agreed to recall them.

The Paul-Ehrlich Institute said some lots of flu vaccines Begripal and Fluad would be recalled.

Italy on Wednesday banned the sale and use of anti-influenza vaccines produced by Novartis pending tests for possible side effects after small particles were found in some of the injections, prompting authorities in Switzerland to also take precautionary steps.

Germany’s Paul-Ehrlich Institute said the recall was a precautionary measure and that no small particles had been found in the products in Germany.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
