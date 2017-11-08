FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis cancer drug Kisqali succeeds in late-stage trial
November 8, 2017 / 6:48 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Novartis cancer drug Kisqali succeeds in late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis drug Kisqali was shown effective in a late-stage trial in treating advanced or metastatic breast cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

In the so-called MONALEESA-7 trial, Kisqali (ribociclib) combination therapy met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in premenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced breast cancer. This demonstrated superior efficacy of Kisqali combination therapy versus endocrine treatment alone, it said.

Novartis in August said Kisqali won European Union approval as first-line treatment for a tough-to-treat breast cancer, bolstering the drugmaker’s bid to challenge U.S. rival Pfizer’s Ibrance.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

