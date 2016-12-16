FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis says buys Ziarco Group to expand skin care portfolio
#Deals
December 16, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 8 months ago

Novartis says buys Ziarco Group to expand skin care portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Novartis logo is pictured on its headquarters building in Mumbai April 1, 2013.Vivek Prakash/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis is buying privately held drugmaker Ziarco Group for an undisclosed sum to gain access to its investigational eczema medicine, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant said on Friday.

The acquisition adds UK-based Ziarco's once-daily oral H4 receptor antagonist, ZPL389, that is being developed for the chronic, itchy inflammatory skin condition to Novartis's existing portfolio of approved and investigational dermatological drugs.

"There is an unmet need for innovative, effective and safe oral treatment options for people living with eczema," Vasant Narasimhan, Novartis's head of drug development and chief medical officer, said in a statement.

Reporting by John Miller

