Novartis recalls some cough and cold syrup in UK due to defect
December 13, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

Novartis recalls some cough and cold syrup in UK due to defect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Novartis said on Friday it was recalling some batches of its Tixylix liquid cough and cold medicines for children because of a potential manufacturing defect that could result in small pieces of plastic being found in the bottles.

Although no plastic has been discovered so far and the risk is “very low”, the drugmaker said it was recalling certain batches from consumers, retail customers and wholesalers.

The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and only affects Britain.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes

