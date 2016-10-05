A Novartis logo is pictured on its headquarters building in Mumbai April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

ZURICH Novartis said on Wednesday it was shuttering research centers in Switzerland and China, part of the Swiss drug maker's bid to trim some costly locations and centralize control over its drug discovery programs.

Novartis, which employs 120,000 globally, is also relocating its tropical disease research arm from Singapore to California.

The Basel-based company is consolidating research oversight within its Swiss headquarters and the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR) near Boston, now headed by Jay Bradner.

"The creation of a unified early discovery research group based in Basel, Switzerland and Cambridge, Massachusetts, will be closely integrated with NIBR’s drug discovery teams around the world," Novartis said in a statement.

Additionally, Novartis is creating two new "centers of excellence" for bio-therapeutic research in Basel and Cambridge to explore new therapies derived from living organisms to combat disease.

In the process, 73 positions will be eliminated with Novartis's closure of its Esbatech facility near Zurich.

SINGAPORE SHIFT

Novartis also will shut down its Shanghai biologics group and shift its Institute for Tropical Diseases in Singapore to near San Francisco, California, saying it wanted researchers to work on infectious diseases from a single location.

The institute, started in 2002 with help from the Singapore Economic Development Board to tackle diseases including malaria, had about 100 staff members. Novartis did not say how many jobs in Shanghai and Singapore would go.

As part of its new research strategy, Novartis said on Wednesday it is creating 20 to 25 new positions at its Basel headquarters.

Novartis has been paring expensive activities since announcing a revamp of its pharmaceuticals division in May.

In August, Novartis disbanded its stand-alone Cell and Gene Therapy unit, eliminating 120 mostly U.S. jobs while inserting promising programs such as chimeric antigen replacement therapy, or CART, into its oncology business.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill and Jane Merriman)