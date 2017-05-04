FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Novartis, Roche back French gene therapy start-up Vivet
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 4, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 3 months ago

Novartis, Roche back French gene therapy start-up Vivet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign marks a building on Novartis' campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., February 28, 2017.Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - French gene therapy start-up Vivet Therapeutics said on Thursday it had raised 37.5 million euros ($41 million) in an initial financing round, with backing from the venture arms of Swiss drugmakers Novartis and Roche.

Other investors include Columbus Venture Partners, HealthCap, Kurma Partners and Ysios Capital.

Vivet, created last year in Paris with a wholly owned subsidiary in Spain, is focused on developing novel gene therapies for rare, inherited metabolic diseases.

Its lead program VTX801, which is expected to enter clinical testing by the end of 2018, targets a condition called Wilson disease caused by a defective gene in liver cells that can require liver transplantation and is sometimes fatal.

Vivet has developed a next-generation AAV gene therapy technology designed to increase gene expression levels in the liver, while reducing the risk of undesirable immune system effects.

Gene therapy seeks to cure rare genetic diseases by offering a one-time fix of a faulty DNA. There is rising interest in the field, even though the Western world's first gene therapy for an ultra-rare condition is being pulled from the market due to lack demand.

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.