Sandoz says new clinical data support two biosimilars

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis’ generics division, Sandoz, said new immunology data from four clinical studies supported its proposed biosimilars adalimumab for treating psoriasis and cancer drug rituximab.

Adalimumab is a copy of AbbVie’s Humira, while rituximab copies MabThera/Rituxan by Roche and Biogen.

The trials showed the efficacy and safety of biosimilar adalimumab and the safety of biosimilar rituximab matched their reference medicines in studies of multiple-switching and retreatment, Sandoz said on Tuesday.

Biosimilar adalimumab is under European regulatory review, while biosimilar rituximab has already been approved in Europe and is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

