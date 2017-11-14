FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sandoz says new clinical data support two biosimilars
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 14, 2017 / 7:26 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Sandoz says new clinical data support two biosimilars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis’ generics division, Sandoz, said new immunology data from four clinical studies supported its proposed biosimilars adalimumab for treating psoriasis and cancer drug rituximab.

Adalimumab is a copy of AbbVie’s Humira, while rituximab copies MabThera/Rituxan by Roche and Biogen.

The trials showed the efficacy and safety of biosimilar adalimumab and the safety of biosimilar rituximab matched their reference medicines in studies of multiple-switching and retreatment, Sandoz said on Tuesday.

Biosimilar adalimumab is under European regulatory review, while biosimilar rituximab has already been approved in Europe and is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For more details see:

here

Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.