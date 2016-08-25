FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health News
August 25, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Novartis announces positive phase III results for MS drug siponimod

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland October 22, 2013.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis AG said a late-stage study showed its oral, once-daily BAF312, or siponimod, reduced the risk of disability progression in a severe form of multiple sclerosis.

The Phase III EXPAND study, the largest randomized, controlled study in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) to date, met its primary endpoint, compared with placebo, the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Thursday.

"SPMS is a particularly disabling form of MS, and there is a need for effective treatment options to help delay disability progression in those living with the condition," Vasant Narasimhan, global head of drug development and chief medical Officer for Novartis, said in the statement.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

