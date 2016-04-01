FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No problems seen in initial Novartis investigation: Turkish official
#Health News
April 1, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

No problems seen in initial Novartis investigation: Turkish official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is seen on its headquarters building in Basel, Switzerland October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An initial investigation into the Turkish unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis over allegations it benefited from bribery has not revealed any problems, a senior official for Turkey’s health ministry said on Friday.

The results of the investigation will be released next week, Eyup Gumus, undersecretary of the health ministry, told reporters in Istanbul. The ministry on Thursday said it had launched the investigation into allegations the drugmaker secured $85 million in business advantages through bribery.

The Turkish unit of Novartis has said allegations against it were “unfounded” and based on a past complaint. Reuters reported this week an anonymous whistleblower has accused the company of paying bribes through a consulting firm to secure advantages worth an estimated $85 million.

(This story has been corrected to change figure in second paragraph to $85 million)

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

