Novartis to file for U.S. approval for two COPD treatments

A Novartis logo is pictured on its headquarters building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss pharma group Novartis said it will submit regulatory applications in the United States for two treatments against chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) after late stage clinical studies yielded good results.

Novartis’ QVA149 and NVA237, bronchodilators that are already being marketed outside the United States, met their primary and secondary endpoints in pivotal phase III clinical trial programs, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

Novartis said submissions for both treatments to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were now complete.