Worldwide, more than 10 percent of young teens are smokers
(Reuters Health) - Roughly 11 percent of youth aged 13 to 15 around the world use tobacco products like cigarettes and cigars, a global survey of students suggests.
ZURICH Novartis's push to win approval for Zykadia as an initial treatment for a type of lung cancer got a lift on Friday with a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).
Zykadia is vying with Roche's Alecensa to become a first-line treatment for anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive lung cancer. Pfizer's Xalkori, with $561 million in 2016 sales, has approval in that setting.
In April, a Roche study showed Alecensa kept people alive longer without their disease progressing than Xalkori. Analysts have said that could give Roche an edge over Novartis, which has compared its drug to chemotherapy.
The CHMP nod for Zykadia will now be reviewed by the European Commission.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
WASHINGTON California on Monday will announce plans to award $20 million in emergency grants to local health and Planned Parenthood clinics in anticipation of possible U.S. healthcare funding cuts, according to State Treasurer John Chiang's office.