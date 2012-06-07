FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Novatek to buy back shares worth $600 million
June 7, 2012

Russia's Novatek to buy back shares worth $600 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Novatek (NVTK.MM) (NVTKq.L) said on Thursday it would buy back ordinary and secondary shares from the market worth around $600 million.

“The decision taken to implement a share buyback program reflects the confidence of the Board of Directors in the fundamental value of its Shares and GDRs,” Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay said in a statement.

Novatek shares, which have fallen 24 percent this year amid a broader market selloff, jumped 3.5 percent in Moscow, while its London-listed Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) climbed 5.4 percent.

Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

