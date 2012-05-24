FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novelis posts loss; sees demand rising
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 24, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Novelis posts loss; sees demand rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Novelis, the U.S. unit of India’s largest aluminum producer HindalCo Industries Ltd (HALC.NS), posted a quarterly loss, hurt by lower average aluminum prices and sales.

However, the company expects a rise in demand for aluminum-rolled products in Asia, driven primarily by China, over the next five years.

The Atlanta-based aluminum products maker forecast fiscal year 2013 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) above the $1.05 billion it reported in 2012.

For the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $107 million, compared with net profit of $50 million, last year.

Sales dropped 12 percent to $2.6 billion.

Shipments of aluminum-rolled products fell 4 percent, hurt by soft demand in Europe.

Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.