Bristol-Myers buys rights to Novo Nordisk immune system project

(Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire rights to a Novo Nordisk immune system research program, which the Danish company is divesting as it focuses further on diabetes care.

The project aims to modulate the innate immune system as a therapy for autoimmune diseases and the U.S. drugmaker said it fitted with its long-standing commitment to immunoscience. Financial terms of the licensing agreement were not disclosed.

Novo, the world’s No. 1 insulin maker, expects sales from diabetes will become an even bigger part of its business in the coming decade, deputy chief executive Kaare Schultz told Reuters last week.