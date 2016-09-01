Singapore raises Zika tally; first pregnant woman diagnosed
SINGAPORE A pregnant woman was among those diagnosed with Zika infections in Singapore, as the number of confirmed cases of the mosquito-borne virus in the city-state rose to 115.
COPENHAGEN Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk's Chief Executive Lars Rebien Sorensen will step down by the end of 2016 after 16 years in the position, it said on Thursday.
He will be succeeded by Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, currently executive vice president and head of corporate development, from Jan. 1, 2017.
Novo Nordisk shares fell 8 percent in early August after it cut its forecast for full-year profit growth and said it expected tough competition in the United States to pressure prices next year.
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Susan Thomas)
SINGAPORE A pregnant woman was among those diagnosed with Zika infections in Singapore, as the number of confirmed cases of the mosquito-borne virus in the city-state rose to 115.
ZURICH Novartis is folding activities of its Cell and Gene Therapy unit into other business and research locations, eliminating 120 positions, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.
GENEVA Some 6,000 people in Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo may be infected with yellow fever, six times the number of confirmed cases, but no new infections have been found since July 12, an "extremely positive" trend, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.