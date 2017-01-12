FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Novo Nordisk shares hit by U.S. lawsuit, Trump comments
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 12, 2017 / 9:56 AM / 7 months ago

Novo Nordisk shares hit by U.S. lawsuit, Trump comments

Teis Jensen

2 Min Read

The logo of Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is pictured on the facade of a production plant in Chartres, north-central France, April 21, 2016.Guillaume Souvant/Pool/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's (NOVOb.CO) shares fell more than 5 percent on Thursday following the filing of a lawsuit against the company in the United States and also in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's criticism of drug prices.

Trump said on Wednesday that pharmaceutical companies were "getting away with murder" in what they charge the government for medicines, and promised that would change, knocking down U.S. drugs stocks.

Late on Wednesday, a U.S. law firm filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of Lehigh County Employees' Retirement System against Novo Nordisk.

The lawsuit alleges that the Danish company, which gets around half its revenue in the United States, of making misleading earnings forecasts, the law firm, Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, said in a press release.

"We're aware of the complaint. It wouldn't be appropriate for us to comment at this time since we're evaluating the allegations in the complaint," Novo Nordisk said in an email to Reuters.

Novo Nordisk's shares were 5.3 percent lower at 241.90 at 0922 GMT (4:22 a.m. ET), while the European index of healthcare stocks SXDP was down 2.0 percent.

"This is a double whammy for Novo Nordisk today, and both factors are behind the share price reaction," analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen from Alm. Brand Bank said.

Editing by Vyas Mohan and Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.