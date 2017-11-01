FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugmaker Novo Nordisk warns U.S. legislation could make business difficult
#Business News
November 1, 2017 / 8:25 AM / in 2 hours

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk warns U.S. legislation could make business difficult

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Wednesday that new legislation being prepared in some U.S. states to improve pricing transparency could potentially impact business in its key market.

Danish healthcare company Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen speaks during the presentation of the 2016 results at the company's headquarters in Bagsvaerd near Copenhagen, Denmark February 2, 2017. Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe/via REUTERS

“If the transparency bills lead to a disclosure level that is too excessive, it becomes difficult to do business, for instance, if we have to publicly share what is in our contracts,” Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told reporters.

“A couple of states like Nevada and California have pursued transparency bills where we have to disclose, basically, how we do business,” he said.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
