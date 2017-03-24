China's H7N9 bird flu death toll at 47 in March: government data
BEIJING China reported 47 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in March, the national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 61 deaths in February.
A panel of the European Medicines Agency said it recommended granting marketing approval to Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's hemophilia B drug.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use gave a positive opinion on the drug, Refixia, intended for the treatment and prevention of bleeding in patients 12 years and above with hemophilia B. bit.ly/2n1edgs
Hemophilia B is caused by the deficiency of the factor IX gene that is instrumental in blood clotting.
The panel's opinion will now be reviewed by the EMA.
The positive recommendation comes at a time when Novo Nordisk struggles with declining sales from its aging diabetes franchise.
Last month, the Danish group warned that sales and profits might actually slip in 2017, a remarkable change in fortune for a company that was previously renowned for its sector-beating growth.
Outside diabetes, Novo Nordisk already has a significant blood products business focused on hemophilia.
BEIJING Jing Qi, a part-time presenter on the live streaming platform Huajiao, underwent cosmetic surgery in March to improve her chances of becoming an internet celebrity.