Novo Nordisk A/S said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved on Monday its diabetes drug, Xultophy.

The Danish drug maker said it planned to launch the drug in the United States in the first half of 2017.

Xultophy, approved in Europe since 2014, combines Novo's drug Tresiba, known also as insulin degludec, with its GLP-1 agonist Victoza, known also as liraglutide.

The drug, given by once-daily injection, aims to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

There are nearly 400 million people worldwide suffering from diabetes, with type 2 accounting for more than 90 percent.

