Lars Sorensen, CEO of Novo Nordisk, gestures during an interview at the company's headquarter in Bagsvaerd near Copenhagen, Denmark November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

OSLO Danish Novo Nordisk said on Monday it has filed for the European Union and the U.S. approval of semaglutide to treat adults with type 2 diabetes.

The company said the results of the clinical trial, which included more than 8,000 adults with type 2 diabetes, demonstrated statistically significant and sustained blood glucose control, and a statistically significant reduction of cardiovascular risk compared to placebo.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)