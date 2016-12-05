Richest Americans live seven to 10 years longer than poorest
(Reuters Health) - Poverty cuts an average of almost 10 years off American men’s lives and seven off women’s, a new study shows.
OSLO Danish Novo Nordisk said on Monday it has filed for the European Union and the U.S. approval of semaglutide to treat adults with type 2 diabetes.
The company said the results of the clinical trial, which included more than 8,000 adults with type 2 diabetes, demonstrated statistically significant and sustained blood glucose control, and a statistically significant reduction of cardiovascular risk compared to placebo.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)
ZURICH Roche's Gazyva cancer drug did not show a significant overall survival benefit and raised greater safety concerns than its predecessor Rituxan, a study showed, raising doubts over the Swiss pharmaceuticals group's bid to replace a key blockbuster.
Biotechnology company ReNeuron Group Plc said its experimental stem cell therapy helped some patients improve motor functions in their arms in a mid-stage study after being disabled by stroke.