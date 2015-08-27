FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk to buy two private pharma research firms
August 27, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Novo Nordisk to buy two private pharma research firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) said on Thursday it has agreed to buy two private biopharmaceutical research companies specializing in diabetes Calibrium LLC and MB2 LLC.

The Danish insulin maker said the parties had agreed not to disclose financial details of the transactions, which are subject to U.S. regulatory approval and expected to close during third quarter 2015.

Formed in 2013 and 2014, respectively, Calibrium and MB2 are focused on developing a portfolio of novel drug candidates for diabetes and related metabolic diseases.

Calibrum was launched by two people with funding of $1.7 million. The two, Fritz French and Richard DiMarchi, had previously been executives at a company called Marcadia Biotech, which was sold to Roche ROG.VX for $287 million.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
