Novo Nordisk will stay in U.S. insulin market 'whatever it costs': CEO

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) remains committed come what may to the U.S. insulin market, where price pressure are likely to continue into 2019, Chief Executive Lars Rebien Sorensen said on Friday.

"We have no intentions of leaving the U.S. market, whatever it costs," Sorensen told Reuters after the Danish firm released third-quarter results.

Novo Nordisk lowered its long-term operating profit growth guidance to 5 percent from 10 percent, sending its shares down by as much as 19 percent.