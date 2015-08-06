Novo Nordisk's Victoza sales up despite price pressure and China slowdown

A Novo Nordisk employee controls a machine at an insulin production line in a plant in Kalundborg November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza proved a bright spot for Denmark’s Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) in a second quarter hit by price pressures in the United States and declining sales in China.

Despite fierce competition, Victoza kept its market-leading position and increased sales by 22 percent in the first half in local currency terms, beating analysts expectations.

Shares in Novo Nordisk, whose high valuation makes it Scandinavia’s most valuable listed company, rose to a record 415 Danish crowns in early trade before retreating to be down 2 percent at 401.9 crowns by 0949 GMT (0549 EDT).

Diabetes treatments remain a fast-growing area but like its peers Novo Nordisk has felt a squeeze on prices from U.S. pharmacy benefit managers such as Express Scripts (ESRX.O) and CVS Health Corp (CVS.N).

The benefit managers, which administer drug benefits for employers and health plans and also run large mail-order pharmacies, have been challenging the rising cost of new medications.

“If we look at the first half, our overall portfolio is slightly negatively impacted by pricing in the U.S.,” CEO Lars Rebien Sorensen said on a conference call.

French rival Sanofi (SASY.PA) last week reported lower second-quarter sales for its diabetes division, also hurt by U.S. pricing pressures.

In its 2015 outlook, Novo said robust sales of Victoza and other diabetes drugs would be partly countered by increased rebate levels in the United States and intensified competition.

POSITIVE PERFORMANCE

However Novo raised its outlook for operating profit growth to 19 percent from 17 percent, in local currency terms, citing non-recurring license income from outlicensing assets for inflammatory disorders.

“Victoza’s performance is very positive and also part of the EBIT upgrade in underlying terms, in our view,” analyst Michael Novod from Nordea said in a note to clients, also noting China was the “soft spot” in the report.

China saw a sales decline of 6 percent in local currencies, caused by restrictions on marketing to doctors, cost containment, more local competition and stock building in previous quarters, Novod said.

The company still expects a U.S. review of Tresiba, an ultra long-acting insulin seen as a future blockbuster, to be completed at the beginning of October 2015.

It has already been rolled out in 30 countries but the regulators in the United States, the world’s top insulin market, has asked for more tests due to worries the drug might be linked to higher rates of heart attacks or strokes.

Final approval would be positive for the stock and pave the way for a launch later this year or early next year, analysts have said.