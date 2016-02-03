Drugmaker Novo surprises with long-term profit target cut

A bicycle for employees of Novo Nordisk company, where half of the world's insulin is produced, stands at its facility in Kalundborg, Denmark, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sabina Zawadzki

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish drugs firm Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) cut its long-term profit growth target on Wednesday, surprising overseas investors who sold the stock, sending it 4 percent lower.

The world’s largest insulin maker said increased price pressure in the United States and greater marketing costs for new drugs meant it now expects to increase operating profit by 10 percent a year in the next four to five years, down from 15 percent target first set in 1996.

“It seems not all non-Danish investors were prepared for the long-term target to be cut as it is primarily foreign investors selling the shares while many Danish investors are on the buy side,” Danske Bank chief trader Mads Zink said.

Lars Rebien Sorensen, the company’s chief executive, said the new, lower target reflected “a change in the pricing environment in the United States”.

Novo’s prices have been squeezed by U.S. pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) such as Express Scripts (ESRX.O) and CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) and insurance companies.

“List price increases will be very limited and they will be largely offset by rebates to the PBMs and insurance companies,” Sorensen said.

The main driver for the top line in the future would be new drugs, which typically require fewer rebates when introduced.

However, medicines such as ultra-long acting insulin Tresiba, which was recently launched in the United States, requires more marketing costs for promotion, limiting their impact on operating profit growth.

“It reflects that Novo has become a larger company and that it has to invest massively in the launch of new drugs in the coming years,” analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen from Sydbank said.

Shares in Novo Nordisk, the most valuable company listed in the Nordic region, initially fell 7 percent after the results, but traded 4.3 percent lower at 0927 GMT, while the broad European FTSEurofirst index .FTEU3 was almost flat.

Operating profit rose to 49.4 billion crowns ($381 million) last year, helped by 4.38 billion in non-recurring income from the partial sale of its IT unit NNIT (NNIT.CO), against the 49.6 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Novo also narrowed its operating profit growth forecast for 2016 to 5-9 percent from the previous forecast given in October of mid to high single-digit growth.

“I think some of the share price loss will be regained once the management get a chance to explain itself at road show meetings with investors,” Danske Bank’s Zink said.

($1 = 6.8316 Danish crowns)