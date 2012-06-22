Novo Nordisk to start phase three semaglutide study

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest insulin producer, is initiating a phase three study of its once-weekly diabetes analogue semaglutide, the company said.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement late on Thursday the phase two development of semaglutide had been completed successfully in 2010 and followed by studies to compare it with a once-weekly formulation of liraglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s diabetes treatment Victoza.

“These, now completed, phase 1 trials reconfirmed the safety profile of liraglutide,” the company said in a statement, adding the studies had shown semaglutide had a more attractive profile for once-weekly administration.

“Consequently, Novo Nordisk has decided to focus on further development of semaglutide, while no further clinical activities with the once-weekly version of liraglutide are expected,” the company said.

It plans to initiate the first phase three study in the program in the first half of 2013, it said.