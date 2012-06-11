FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novo Nordisk says Victoza superior to Amylin rival
June 11, 2012

Novo Nordisk says Victoza superior to Amylin rival

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest insulin producer, said on Monday a study had confirmed its diabetes drug Victoza provided greater reductions in blood sugar levels than rival drug Byetta from Amylin.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement the study, presented at the 72nd Annual Scientific Sessions of the ADA in Philadelphia, showed more patients appeared to favor a drug given by injection over a drug which is given orally.

The study also confirmed weight loss and cost-effectiveness in the use of Victoza, Novo Nordisk said.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter

