Novo Nordisk says EMA advisory panel recommends Tresiba

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest insulin producer, said on Friday the advisory panel to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had recommended approving its long-acting insulin Tresiba.

The EMA’s final approval of a drug rarely goes against the view of the advisory panel.

The advisory panel of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to publish its recommendation of a Tresiba approval on November 8.