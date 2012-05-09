Novozymes aims to lead with arthritis-easing acid

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish biotech group Novozymes aims to become market leader in hyaluronic acid, a material used by the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, following the start-up of a new plant in China, the company said.

Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a substance that occurs naturally in many tissues of the human body, so scientists have found ways to replace HA that is lost from the body in applications from treatment of arthritis to cosmetic smoothing of facial wrinkles.

Novozymes A/S, the world’s biggest producer of industrial enzymes, said in a statement on Wednesday that world market for hyaluronic acid is now worth about 1 billion Danish crowns ($173.94 million) per year.

Novozymes Biopharma global marketing director Hans Ole Klingenberg told Reuters that the company expects the market to double in value over the next 10 years.

“We have expectations of taking at least a third of the market or above,” Klingenberg said.

“In 10 to 15 years, we expect to be a market leader,” he added. “We are basically starting from scratch now.”

Novozymes has begun supplying customers with HA from its newly inaugurated plant in China, which was a more than 350 million crowns investment, group said.

Current commercial sources of HA are either rooster combs or various strains of Streptococcus bacteria, which poses risks of contamination, Novozymes said.

Novozymes said its product is derived from Bacillus bacteria coupled with a new manufacturing process.

Klingenberg said that helped overcome problems associated with obtaining the material from animal sources, such as rooster combs, or with the risks of sourcing it from Streptococcus.

HA is used in cataract surgery to help hold the shape of the eye during the operation and then removed at the end.

Future growth areas for HA include its use in combination with drugs where HA can be used as a delivery vehicle to target drugs to a particular place in the body or to control release of a drug in the body over time, Klingenberg said.

Australian biotech company Alchemia is also working on ways to use HA to deliver cancer drugs directly to tumors to improve treatment, Klingenberg noted.

“That could reduce some of the nasty side effects of treating cancer,” he said. ($1 = 5.7492 Danish crowns)