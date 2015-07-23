FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nowotny floats idea of extending term of Greece's debt: newspaper
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 23, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nowotny floats idea of extending term of Greece's debt: newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ewald Nowotny in Vienna, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

July 23 (Reuters) - Greece could possibly be granted more time to repay its debts, a European Central bank policy setter told a newspaper on Thursday, but cautioned that Athens would first have to take meaningful steps to reform.

“The euro zone and the IMF (International Monetary Fund) have limited legal possibilities for restructuring debt but there are other ways to lower the debt burden,” said Ewald Nowotny, who also heads Austria’s central bank and sits on the ECB’s policy-setting Governing Council.

“One could ultimately talk about an extension of the maturity of the debt,” he told the Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten.

Speaking to the paper, Nowotny said that while the risk of Greece’s departure from the euro zone had “fallen dramatically”, there was still the possibility of an “accident” as a new bailout program had yet to be agreed.

“The is a much more constructive negotiating climate now so I assume that a solution will be found at the end of the day,” Nowotny said.

Responding to critics that Greece would recover quicker outside the euro zone, Nowotny said this was an illusion and the transition to a new currency would cause “economic drama” for Athens but only relatively modest issues for the rest of the block.

Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.