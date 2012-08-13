FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA extends review time for NPS Pharma's bowel drug by three months
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
August 13, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

FDA extends review time for NPS Pharma's bowel drug by three months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc said U.S. health regulators pushed back the review date for the marketing approval application for its experimental bowel drug by three months.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration will now decide on the approval of Gattex on December 30, 2012, the drugmaker said in a statement.

The FDA extended the date to provide time for a full review of the submission, NPS Pharmaceuticals said. The application was accepted by the agency in January 2012.

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based company had applied for marketing approval of Gattex to treat short bowel syndrome, a condition where the body cannot absorb nutrients properly because a part of the small intestine is missing or surgically removed.

NPS Pharma’s partner Nycomed, a Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd unit, is currently seeking approval of the drug in Europe.

The company’s shares, which have gained about 9 percent so far this year, closed at $7.18 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.