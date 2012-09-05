FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NPS Pharma hormone therapy marketing application to be delayed
#Health News
September 5, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

NPS Pharma hormone therapy marketing application to be delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc said marketing application for its hormone therapy will be delayed as U.S. health regulators directed the company to change instructions for using the device to deliver the drug.

The biopharmaceutical company now expects to file the marketing application of the experimental hypoparathyroidism treatment in mid-2013. NPS Pharma had earlier expected to file for marketing by the end of this year.

Hypoparathyroidism is a condition where the parathyroid glands do not produce enough hormone, causing low levels of calcium in the blood.

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based company said the agency did not ask for additional clinical data or clinical studies of the treatment, Natpara.

However, NPS Pharma added that it would have to repeat its usability testing of the injection pen device before submitting the marketing application.

NPS Pharma shares, which have gained nearly 20 percent this year, fell 3 percent to $7.65 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
