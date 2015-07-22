Bidding supports, Forties sets benchmark

LONDON (Reuters) - North Sea Forties and Brent crude price differentials rose on Wednesday on signs of higher refiner demand, and Forties displaced Brent as the cheapest benchmark crude.

European refining margins, while down in the past week, are still wider than their average over the past year, according to Reuters models, supporting demand.

Traders were keeping an eye on possible shipments of August-loading Forties to Asia by VLCC, although no firm fixtures have surfaced yet.

Three VLCCs have departed carrying Forties to Asia so far in July, according to shipping data and trading sources, one less than initially expected.

The Forties Pipeline System has a flow restriction in place due to maintenance work at the Kinneil processing plant, traders said on Monday, which could provide support.

FORTIES/BRENT

* European refiner Petroineos bid for a Forties cargo loading on Aug. 11-16 at dated Brent plus 5 cents, 5 cents higher than a trade on Tuesday.

* Petroineos also bid for Brent loading on Aug. 5-9 at dated Brent plus 15 cents, up from an offer on Tuesday at dated Brent minus 20 cents.

* This makes Forties the cheapest of the four benchmark grades and so it sets the dated benchmark. Brent set the benchmark on Tuesday.