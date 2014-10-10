FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Stock Exchange to be bought by Lehman ex-CEO, OpenMatch: WSJ
October 10, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

National Stock Exchange to be bought by Lehman ex-CEO, OpenMatch: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Lehman Brothers Holdings Chief Executive Officer Richard Fuld Jr. and OpenMatch Holdings are involved in a deal to buy the Jersey City-based National Stock Exchange (NSX), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it would involve a group paying cash and taking over NSX’s obligations, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the plans.

A new entity called National Stock Exchange Holdings Inc will be the entity acquiring NSX, the newspaper reported, citing one of the people familiar with the plans.

The exchange closed at the end of May amid low trading activity. It is part-owned by the CBOE Stock Exchange, which is part of CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O).

OpenMatch declined to comment on the issue.

CBOE Holdings was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

