Japan auto parts maker NTN to build plant in Indiana

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese auto parts maker NTN Corp (6472.T) said on Friday its joint venture NTK Precision Axle would build a plant in the U.S. state of Indiana, to raise its output capacity for driveshaft components.

The plant, to be constructed in Anderson, Indiana from next month, is expected to create 200 jobs and begin mass production in April 2018, the company said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been calling on automotive companies such as Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) to build factories and create jobs in the United States.