India's $2.25 billion stake sale in NTPC on Thursday: official
#Deals
February 5, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

India's $2.25 billion stake sale in NTPC on Thursday: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Indian government expects to raise around 120 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) by selling a 9.5 percent stake in state power utility NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS) in a share auction on February 7, Disinvestment Secretary Ravi Mathur said.

The floor price for the offer will be announced on Wednesday, he said.

Share sales in state companies has been a key element of the government’s plan to bring down its fiscal deficit to 5.3 percent of gross domestic product by March-end to avoid a credit downgrade from global ratings agencies.

The government aims to raise $5.6 billion by selling shares in the 2012/13 fiscal year to March. Last week, it raised $585 million through a 10 percent stake sale in state explorer Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS).

It expects to sell shares in four other state companies before March-end, Mathur told reporters.

Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
