FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to sell 5 percent stake in state-run power producer NTPC
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 22, 2016 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

India to sell 5 percent stake in state-run power producer NTPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India hopes to raise around $730 million by selling about 5 percent stake in state-run power producer NTPC Ltd (NTPC.NS), as part of the government’s divestment program.

The government, which owns almost three quarters of NTPC, will sell about 412.3 million shares through an auction to institutional and retail investors on the country’s two main stock exchanges, according to a company regulatory filing.

The auction will be open for funds on Tuesday and Wednesday, while individual investors can put in bids on the last day. The floor price for the auction has been set at 122 rupees a share, a discount of about 4 percent to NTPC’s closing price on Monday.

The government, which had aimed to raise 685 billion Indian rupees ($10 billion) from asset sales during the year to March, has so far managed to raise less than a fifth of the target.

($1 = 68.5755 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.