FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Microsoft buys Israeli digital pen maker N-trig: report
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 12, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

Microsoft buys Israeli digital pen maker N-trig: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

File photo of Amihai Ben-David, former chief executive of N-trig, demonstrating a pen and touch device at his office in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv on April 6, 2009. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) is buying N-trig, an Israeli provider of digital pens and chips for touch screens, for at least $200 million, the Calcalist financial news website said on Thursday.

Most of N-trig’s 190 workers will be integrated into Microsoft Israel and will be part of a new research and development center, Calcalist said, without citing sources.

Officials at N-trig and Microsoft in Israel could not be reached for comment.

N-trig was valued at $75 million when it raised money privately last February.

N-trig had revenue of $36.7 million in 2013, up 38 percent from 2012. Revenue totaled $20.6 million in the first half of 2014, when it sold 1.3 million digital pens, more than three times the amount it sold in the same period of 2013.

Microsoft, which owns 6.1 percent of the company, signed a deal last year to integrate N-trig’ s pen in its Surface Pro 3 tablets. Other investors in the company include Evergreen Venture Partners, Canaan Partners and Tamares.

Customers for N-trig’s technology include Sony (6758.T), Fujitsu (6702.T), Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) and Lenovo (0992.HK) for use in smartphones, tablets and ultrabooks.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.