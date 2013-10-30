NTT Data to buy Spanish IT firm for about 50 billion yen: Nikkei

The logo for NTT Docomo, one of Japan's largest providers of mobile voice, data and multimedia services, is pictured at the ITU Telecom World in Geneva October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - NTT Data Corp (9613.T) will buy Spanish information technology group Everis Spain SLU for about 50 billion yen ($509.45 million) as it tries to expand in Latin America, the Nikkei reported, quoting company sources.

NTT will also assume Everis’s debt of about 25 billion yen, valuing the deal at about 75 billion yen, the newspaper said.

Madrid-based Everis, known for systems development geared for Spanish and Portuguese languages, reported revenue of 591 million euros, or 79.78 billion yen, for the year ended March 31, according to the Nikkei.

NTT Data has largely focused on Europe and the United States but is working to drum up business where its presence is thin, such as Latin America, the daily reported.

NTT Data, which has completed more than 20 deals valued at a total of about 250 billion yen since 2005, is looking overseas for acquisition as it battles a slumping domestic market, the Nikkei said.

NTT Data, ranked sixth among global IT services companies with revenue of $13.94 billion, plans to expand its market share and crack into the top five by fiscal 2015, the business daily said.

The company will weigh acquisitions in Asian markets such as the Philippines, Taiwan and South Korea, the daily reported.

($1 = 98.1450 Japanese yen)