Japan's DoCoMo to begin selling iPhone as early as autumn: sources
#Technology News
September 5, 2013 / 11:55 PM / 4 years ago

Japan's DoCoMo to begin selling iPhone as early as autumn: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the logo of Japan's biggest mobile phone operator NTT Docomo at its shop in Tokyo July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - NTT DoCoMo Inc, Japan’s largest mobile carrier, will begin selling Apple Inc’s iPhone as early as this autumn, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

DoCoMo, a pioneer in mobile Internet and one of the last of the world’s large mobile carriers still not offering the iPhone to its customers, said in a stock exchange statement that it had nothing to announce on the matter.

A senior DoCoMo executive declined to comment.

Apple is expected to unveil the latest version of its iPhone at an event on September 10.

The sources said DoCoMo would continue with its planned winter promotions for handsets made by Sony Corp, Sharp Corp and Fujitsu Ltd.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Nobuhiro Kubo; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher

