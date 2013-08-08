FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carl Icahn increases Nuance stake to 16 percent: filing
#Business News
August 8, 2013 / 5:05 PM / 4 years ago

Carl Icahn increases Nuance stake to 16 percent: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Investor Carl Icahn speaks at the Wall Street Journal Deals & Deal Makers conference, held at the New York Stock Exchange, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in speech recognition and digital imaging software maker Nuance Communications Inc to 16.03 percent, a regulatory filing showed Thursday.

Icahn’s stake in Nuance stood at 10.72 percent as of April 30. Apple Inc uses Nuance’s speech recognition technology in its iPhone devices as part of its “Siri” voice recognition feature.

Shares of Nuance were up 1.7 percent to $19.42 per share in intraday trading Thursday.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick Zieminski

