U.N. nuclear agency says to hold more talks with Iran

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. atomic watchdog will hold further talks with Iran aimed at clarifying concerns about its nuclear program, despite the lack of progress so far, agency chief Yukiya Amano said on Monday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is “firmly committed” to intensifying dialogue with the Islamic state, Amano told the IAEA’s annual member state gathering.

He gave no date for a possible new round of talks that began in January between IAEA officials and Iran aimed at allaying concern Tehran may be developing nuclear weapons capability, a charge Iran denies. The last meeting was in August.

Iran’s atomic energy chief, Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, was due to address the IAEA meeting later on Monday. Abbasi-Davani was also expected to meet Amano.

The IAEA has been trying to reach a framework accord with Iran that would allow the Vienna-based U.N. agency to resume a long-stalled investigation into suspected atom bomb research in the Islamic Republic.

“We will continue negotiations with Iran on a structured approach to resolving all outstanding issues,” Amano said, referring to such an accord.

“I hope we can reach agreement without further delay, to be followed by immediate implementation,” he said.