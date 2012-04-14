FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2012 / 6:33 PM / 5 years ago

Iran, powers to resume talks in Baghdad on May 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Iran and world powers agreed on Saturday to hold a new round of talks in Baghdad on May 23, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said after the first meeting in more than a year on Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme.

“We want now to move to a sustained process of dialogue ... We will be guided by (the) principle of step by step approach,” Ashton told a news conference, calling the first meeting useful and constructive. “We will meet on May 23 in Baghdad.”

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Alexandra Hudson; editing by Maria Golovnina

