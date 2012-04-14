FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's Jalili said uranium enrichment needed for peaceful means
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 14, 2012 / 7:48 PM / in 5 years

Iran's Jalili said uranium enrichment needed for peaceful means

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili said on Saturday Tehran needed to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity for peaceful purposes.

“Any right which is indicated in the Non-Proliferation Treaty should be respected,” Jalili told a news conference after his country’s first talks with six world powers in more than a year.

“Enrichment of uranium is one of these rights that every individual member state should benefit from and enjoy for peaceful purposes,” he said.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Jonathon Burch and Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Ralph Gowling

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.