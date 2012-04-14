Iran's Jalili said uranium enrichment needed for peaceful means

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili said on Saturday Tehran needed to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity for peaceful purposes.

“Any right which is indicated in the Non-Proliferation Treaty should be respected,” Jalili told a news conference after his country’s first talks with six world powers in more than a year.

“Enrichment of uranium is one of these rights that every individual member state should benefit from and enjoy for peaceful purposes,” he said.