Iran says nuclear talks with U.N. "constructive"
May 15, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

Iran says nuclear talks with U.N. "constructive"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran’s talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog about Tehran’s atomic program are going well, a senior Iranian official said ahead of a second day of discussions on Tuesday.

“We had good talks. Everything is (on the) right track. The environment is very constructive,” Ali Asghar Soltanieh told reporters as he entered an Iranian diplomatic mission for talks with the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams

