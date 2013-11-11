FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says deal on Iran nuclear program "not far"
November 11, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

France says deal on Iran nuclear program "not far"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French foreign minister said on Monday he was hopeful a deal could be reached with Iran over its nuclear program, although Tehran still had to make an effort on a few points.

“We are not far from an agreement with the Iranians, but we are not there yet,” Laurent Fabius told Europe 1 radio.

Marathon talks between the P5+1 - the United States, Russia, China, Britain, Germany and France - and Iran on Saturday did not end in an agreement. The sides arranged to meet again on November 20.

Some diplomats accused France of grandstanding during talks in Geneva at the weekend, something Fabius denied, saying Paris was not isolated but had an independent foreign policy.

“We are firm, but not rigid. We want peace, and we want to reach the end,” he said.

Fabius again said Iran must suspend construction of its Arak heavy-water reactor and halt uranium enrichment to a concentration of 20 percent to win an easing of international sanctions that are strangling its economy, a long-held position by Paris.

He declined to go into specific details on what was holding a deal back.

“I am hopeful we will reach a good deal. We want an accord that ensures regional and international stability.” Fabius said. “If we don’t reach an accord it would be a considerable problem in a few months.”

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Angus MacSwan

