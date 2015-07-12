FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Fabius says hopes Iran nuclear talks in final phase
#World News
July 12, 2015 / 12:19 PM / 2 years ago

France's Fabius says hopes Iran nuclear talks in final phase

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius talks to journalists in front of Palais Coburg, the venue for nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Sunday he hoped major powers and Iran have at last entered the final stages of their nuclear negotiations, although work still remained.

“I hope, I hope, that we are finally entering the final phase of this marathon negotiation,” Laurent Fabius told reporters after returning from an emergency cabinet meeting in Paris on the Greek crisis.

Fabius said he would take part in meetings throughout the afternoon, including one with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Reporting by John Irish and Arshad Mohammed; editing by Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
