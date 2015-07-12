France's Fabius says hopes Iran nuclear talks in final phase

VIENNA (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Sunday he hoped major powers and Iran have at last entered the final stages of their nuclear negotiations, although work still remained.

“I hope, I hope, that we are finally entering the final phase of this marathon negotiation,” Laurent Fabius told reporters after returning from an emergency cabinet meeting in Paris on the Greek crisis.

Fabius said he would take part in meetings throughout the afternoon, including one with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog.