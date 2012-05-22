U.S. nuclear envoy: Iran must "urgently" cooperate with IAEA

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran must cooperate urgently with the U.N. nuclear watchdog in its investigation into Tehran’s atomic activities, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Robert Wood, the acting U.S. envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), made the statement shortly after the agency said it expected to sign a cooperation deal with Iran soon.

“While we appreciate the efforts (by the IAEA) to conclude a substantive agreement, we remain concerned by the urgent obligation for Iran to take concrete steps to cooperate fully (with the agency),” Wood said.