U.S. calls possible Iranian nuclear step "another provocation"
#World News
February 21, 2013 / 6:56 PM / in 5 years

U.S. calls possible Iranian nuclear step "another provocation"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday that Iran’s installation of advanced centrifuges at its main uranium enrichment plant would be “yet another provocative step.”

“The installation of new advanced centrifuges would be a further escalation and a continuing violation of Iran’s (U.N.) obligations,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said when asked about a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog saying that Iran has done so. “It would mark yet another provocative step.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by David Brunnstrom

