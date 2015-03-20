FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry to meet European counterparts on Iran talks on Saturday
#World News
March 20, 2015 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry to meet European counterparts on Iran talks on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet his British, German and French counterparts on Saturday to discuss his week-long negotiations with Iran on curbing Tehran’s nuclear program, a U.S. spokeswoman said on Friday.

Spokeswoman Marie Harf said the nuclear talks with Iran would resume next week. The venue for Kerry’s meeting with the Europeans was still being worked out, Harf added.

Separately, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran’s talks with the six major powers would resume on Wednesday, according to Iran’s ISNA news agency.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
