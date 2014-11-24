FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says progress in Iran talks with major powers, tough road ahead
November 24, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry says progress in Iran talks with major powers, tough road ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry addresses a news conference after a meeting in Vienna November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday Iran and the six world powers had made substantial progress to reach a final deal over its nuclear program, but despite new ideas being presented the talks would remain tough in the coming months.

“If we can do it (get a deal) sooner, we want to do it sooner,” Kerry told reporters. “These talks are not going to get easier just because we extend them. They’re tough. They’ve been tough. And they’re going to stay tough.”

He said that the powers could not keep talking with Iran forever without serious progress, but it was not the time to walk away.

”In these last days in Vienna we have made real and substantial progress and we have seen new ideas surface,” he said, adding there were still “some significant points of disagreement.”

He said there would be no additional sanctions relief.

Reporting By Lou Charbonneau and Jonathan Allen; writing by John Irish and Fredrik Dahl; editing by Parisa Hafezi

